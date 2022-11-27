Small Business Saturday offers shoppers unique gifts and experiences

MINNEAPOLIS -- In Linden Hills, it's not just Small Business Saturday, it's the grand opening of Comma Bookstore.

"We knew we wanted to be here in Linden Hills and the neighborhood really showed up, it's been busy all day," said Victoria Ford, owner of Comma. "I got laid off during the pandemic and had some time to think about what I wanted to be doing."

Ford is the latest business to open in the neighborhood, which has seen some changes over the last few months. From Clancey's Meat and Fish moving out, to nearby Lerue's moving in.

A developer also wants to demolish the building home to Zumbro Cafe and build an office and retail space.

Despite the changes, the small business community remains strong.

Suzie Marty owns Everett and Charlie, a gallery selling a wide variety of Minnesota-made art.

"It's inevitable but hopefully we can survive with a mix of the old and new," said Marty. "It's amazing how supportive the community is not only of Everett and Charlie as a small business, but every artist in here is a small business."

The Heartfelt Craft Store opened 11 years ago. Owner Lisa MacMartin says the pandemic spurred a renewed interest in crafts.

"It is a point of uniqueness and differentiation, you know, it's not about buying stuff," said MacMartin. "People want to have a good time making things, hanging out with their family."

This a personal experience you can only really get at your local small business.