Volunteer dance group Sleigh Belles bring holiday cheer to Twin Cities seniors

OTSEGO, Minn. — Passion and purpose are what brings a group of volunteer dancers together every holiday season to spread joy throughout the Twin Cities to those who need it most.

On Sunday afternoon, the Sleigh Belles performed at Guardian Angels assisted living and memory care in Otsego. This group has been putting on this kind of performance for the last 18 holiday seasons.

Shirley Synder was among the many residents who enjoyed the show.

"I thought it was great. The gals danced just beautifully," said Snyder. "I would have liked to have gone up there, but I just [tapped my feet]. I got the beat [laughs]."

Lori Goldstein founded this group with one other person with the hope of bringing cheer to others and filling a void during a time of year that can be lonely for people.

"I just feel joy for them. I just feel like there's something missing during the holidays for them, and we're here to fill that," said Goldstein.

The Sleigh Belles spans several decades, with the youngest dancer in her 30s and the oldest over 60. Goldstein says dancing helps her stay healthy.

"You have to find some outlet to really keep you young and energetic, and just keep you going throughout your years," said Goldstein.

Trish Halvorson is the newest member of the Sleigh Belles.

"I saw them do a performance last season, and I told my husband that I am going to join that group someday," said Halvorson.

While this group is giving the gift of entertainment to others, it's giving a gift right back to Halvorson.

"It's very special. It's a sisterhood that I never knew that I needed," she said.

The Sleigh Belle dancers do public mall performances as well. Their next performance is this Tuesday, Nov. 26 at 6:30 p.m. at Mall of America for Santa's arrival.

Visit their website for a full schedule of their performances for the remainder of the year.