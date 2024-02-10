Watch CBS News
Twin Cities News

Skater injured during Disney on Ice performance

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO-TV News Digital Headlines for February 10th, 2024
WCCO-TV News Digital Headlines for February 10th, 2024 01:34

MINNEAPOLIS — A skater, portraying Belle, was injured during a performance of Disney On Ice at the Target Center Saturday.

A statement released by Disney On Ice Minneapolis says that she was injured while performing a lift during the routines. She was then taken to a local hospital for treatment. 

She is in critical condition.

The company thanked fans who sent the skater well wishes and says that shows will go on as planned. 

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on February 10, 2024 / 7:02 PM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.