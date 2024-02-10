Skater injured during Disney on Ice performance
MINNEAPOLIS — A skater, portraying Belle, was injured during a performance of Disney On Ice at the Target Center Saturday.
A statement released by Disney On Ice Minneapolis says that she was injured while performing a lift during the routines. She was then taken to a local hospital for treatment.
She is in critical condition.
The company thanked fans who sent the skater well wishes and says that shows will go on as planned.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.