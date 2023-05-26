Sinkhole swallows car in Brooklyn Park

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- An intersection in Brooklyn Park will be closed for the next day or two due to a large sinkhole.

Officials say the sinkhole at 79th Avenue, Shingle Creek Drive, and Douglas Drive formed because of a broken water main pipe. Water service has been shut off to some nearby homes because of the break.

Brooklyn Park police were notified of the water main break around 3 p.m. Friday.

Callers said a car was in the sinkhole. The driver, who said they were at the intersection when the front end of the car started to sink, was able to get out of the car and was not injured.

Kim Hutchens

The intersection will be closed until the water main break is repaired. Officials say it will be closed for 24-48 hours.

Kim Hutchens