Silver Lake woman, 39, killed in rollover crash in McLeod Co.

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

HALE TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- A Silver Lake woman has been killed in a rollover crash that happened Monday evening in McLeod County.

The crash happened at about 6:30 p.m. along Highway 7 near milepost 149, near Hale Township.

A Chevrolet Silverado was traveling west when the vehicle left the road and rolled over.

Road conditions were snowy and icy, the Minnesota State Patrol reported.

The driver, 39-year-old Heather Johnson, was killed in the crash. Investigators say she was not wearing a seat belt.

