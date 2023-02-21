Silver Lake woman, 39, killed in rollover crash in McLeod Co.
HALE TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- A Silver Lake woman has been killed in a rollover crash that happened Monday evening in McLeod County.
The crash happened at about 6:30 p.m. along Highway 7 near milepost 149, near Hale Township.
A Chevrolet Silverado was traveling west when the vehicle left the road and rolled over.
Road conditions were snowy and icy, the Minnesota State Patrol reported.
The driver, 39-year-old Heather Johnson, was killed in the crash. Investigators say she was not wearing a seat belt.
