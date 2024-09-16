Watch CBS News
Driver has both legs amputated after Shoreview crash, authorities say

By Anthony Bettin

/ CBS Minnesota

SHOREVIEW, Minn. — A driver involved in a crash in the north metro early Sunday had to have both their legs amputated, authorities said.

The crash happened on Hodgson Road south of County Road I in Shoreview, according to the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office.

After the crash, one driver was taken to the hospital, where the amputations occurred. The driver's current condition is unknown.

Few other details about the crash were immediately available. The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating.

