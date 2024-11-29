Mall of America entices Black Friday shoppers with free "mystery cards," one worth up to $2,500

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — The doors to Mall of America opened at 7 a.m. Friday as hundreds of shoppers waited in line overnight.

Mall officials said they expect tens of thousands of shoppers for Black Friday, and reported more than 13,000 had entered within the first hour of opening. Additionally, mall officials said there was a 10% increase in traffic the day before Thanksgiving compared to 2023 figures.

"We are rolling out the red carpet with exceptional prizes, festive entertainment, and plenty of fun for those who have made a tradition of celebrating Black Friday with us," the mall's chief marketing officer Jill Renslow said.

The mall's Black Friday Mystery Cards are back by popular demand. Thousands of guests entering through the North Entrance doors will be given a card that will reveal prizes.

The first 200 people in line at the North Entrance received a $25 gift card to the mall in addition to their Mystery Card. Plus, one lucky winner within the first 200 guests got $2,500 courtesy of Pepsi.

Doorbuster prizes are also back. Designated doorbuster characters will bust through a physical door to deliver the guests' prize, which are valued up to nearly $600.

The deals don't end after Black Friday. Mall of America is home to a variety of small businesses, so shoppers are encouraged to stop by and celebrate with them on Small Business Saturday.

Guests who are looking to participate in Cyber Monday at Mall of America can enjoy 40% off annual passes and 30% off unlimited ride wristbands at Nickelodeon Universe. Plus, general admission tickets to Crayola Experience will be buy one, get one free.

