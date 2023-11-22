Shoppers squeeze in last-minute grocery run before Thanksgiving

Shoppers rush to get last-minute items for Thanksgiving

Shoppers rush to get last-minute items for Thanksgiving

Shoppers rush to get last-minute items for Thanksgiving

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Shoppers are checking off last minute items on their list before the big feast.

Aisles after aisles, people are on a mission.

"We had to come out today because obviously, it's not going to be open tomorrow," said Albert Wilson Jr.

Wilson and his son Jace made a stop at Cooper's Foods in St. Paul for some Thanksgiving staples. "We want to make sure we have everything for our little dinner," he said.

Wilson, much like the other shoppers browsing through aisles, had forgotten some ingredients.

"Every year, I think everybody runs into not getting everything on time and on schedule," Wilson said.

For his family, as long as it makes it on the Thanksgiving table, it's not late.

WCCO caught up with Sasha Savage and Caleb Hanlon in the produce aisles at Cooper's Foods. The two were visiting from Chicago.

"I'm very excited, it's my first holiday with his family," Savage smiled.

The big day calls for a trip to the store.

"We are in charge of a baked brie appetizer, brussel sprouts and a cranberry chutney," they said.

No matter who you ask, the hunt is on to make sure Thanksgiving table is set, the right way.

Stores like Lunds and Byerly's, Target and Walmart won't open for Thanksgiving. Cub Foods, Whole Foods, and Fresh Thyme grocery stores are all opening in the morning.

They'll close in the early afternoon to make sure everyone can get home for dinner.

Another option is your mom-and-pop stores like Cooper's in St. Paul that will be open until 1 p.m.