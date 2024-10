Toddler killed in Minneapolis shooting, and more headlines

Toddler killed in Minneapolis shooting, and more headlines

Toddler killed in Minneapolis shooting, and more headlines

MINNEAPOLIS — Police in Minneapolis are asking the public to avoid an area inside the Lyn-Lake neighborhood Tuesday afternoon after reports of shots fired.

According to police, the shooting reports occurred on the 2900 block of Lyndale Avenue South, one block north of West Lake Street.

No injuries have been reported and officers are on the scene.

A picture taken at the scene of the reported shooting shows an officer with a rifle and two squad vehicles. WCCO

This is a developing story, so check back on WCCO for more.