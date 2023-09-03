Shots fired near Minnesota State Fair Saturday night, but no injuries

ST. PAUL, Minn. – St. Paul police are investigating after shots were fired near the Minnesota State Fairgrounds Saturday night.

Police say it happened at Canfield Avenue and Arona Street just after 10 p.m., which is about a block east of the fairgrounds.

Officers found evidence of gunfire, but no one was hurt.

The Minnesota State Fair Police Department says a man reported being hit by a bullet on the fairgrounds around the same time, but they found no evidence, and there were no other reports of gunfire at the fair.

Both departments are investigating.