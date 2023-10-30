Shooting in St. Cloud injures two people, one in serious condition

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — An 18-year-old man is in serious condition after he was shot in the chest at a house party, according to the St. Cloud Police Department.

He is being treated at the St. Cloud Hospital.

It happened early Sunday morning on the 2500 block of 42nd Ave. South.

Police arrested a 17-year-old boy for possession of a firearm without a serial number, carrying a pistol without a permit and giving false name information to police.

He was taken to a juvenile detention facility.

A 19-year-old man was also shot in the arm; he was treated for his injuries and released from medical care.

The shooting stemmed from an argument, according to police.

Both victims are from St. Cloud.

The St. Cloud Police Department asks anyone with information to call them at 320-251-1200 or call the Tri-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-255-1301. You can also submit a tip at the Tri-County Crime Stoppers website.

Police are investigating.