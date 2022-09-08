Shooter opens fire outside Minneapolis gas station, wounding man inside

MINNEAPOLIS – Police are searching for the shooter who opened fire outside of a south Minneapolis gas station Wednesday evening, injuring a man inside.

Officers were called to the Crosstown Gas & Convenience store on the 5700 block of 34th Avenue South just before 6 p.m., where they found the victim suffering from "potentially life-threatening wounds."

Police say it's not clear at this point if the shooting was preceded by a verbal argument between the victim and the shooter outside of the business, or if the victim was an innocent bystander.