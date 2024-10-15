Shiloh Cares Food Shelf hopes to intercept violence, create good environment

A food shelf is finding a unique way to combat violence

MINNEAPOLIS — There's a new creative effort to intercept violence in Minneapolis. It involves a lot of heart and a lot of food.

At Shiloh Cares Food Shelf, the employees really care. Their advisor, Jalilia Abdul-Brown, does too.

"Currently we have 23 youth who are hired and they make $18 an hour. The best violence prevention is a job," Abdul-Brown said.

That's the purpose of this place — food is the draw, but this shelf is unique.

"We have mental health on site. We have Narcan on site. We have about seven lives we have saved on site since we've been renovating," Abdul-Brown said.

It's part of a $2 million renovation with generous partners. Even the counters are updated and the tile. It is an elevated renovation that is all about dignity.

"You should be able to come here and get the same resources you get in Edina. So that was my goal, to bring it here," Abdul-Brown said.

Now, Shiloh Temple is full of resources and full of staff.

"So what we set out to do with Joe Champion and DEED is, we don't want to just give these kids a handout, we want to give them a hand up," Abdul-Brown said.

It is a safe place to work in more ways than one.

"My heart is beating fast, it loves to be here, this is like the best place. I haven't ever experienced so much of a good place in my life," Kenneth Dabney, a junior at North High School, said.

Lorenzo Williams Jr. is also a fellow employee and junior at North High School.

"I want people to know we are brilliant young men and we have intelligent mind sets and I also want them to know we are capable at being great in this world," Williams said.

The Shiloh Cares Food Shelf serves warm meals. It is open Wednesday, Thursday and Friday starting at 2:30 p.m.