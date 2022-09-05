"She's like the real Wonder Woman": Grandma takes up skydiving on her 91st birthday
FRIDLEY, Minn. – Members of a Twin Cities church banded together to give a Minnesota nonagenarian a high-flying birthday gift!
In the video above, photojournalist Tom Aviles meets 91-year-old Ida Shannon, as she takes the leap of her life with the support of members of Heights Church in Fridley.
Oh, by the way: Ida raised 10 kids and worked into her 80s!
