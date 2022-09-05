Watch CBS News
"She's like the real Wonder Woman": Grandma takes up skydiving on her 91st birthday

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

FRIDLEY, Minn. – Members of a Twin Cities church banded together to give a Minnesota nonagenarian a high-flying birthday gift!

In the video above, photojournalist Tom Aviles meets 91-year-old Ida Shannon, as she takes the leap of her life with the support of members of Heights Church in Fridley.

Oh, by the way: Ida raised 10 kids and worked into her 80s!

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on September 4, 2022 / 11:19 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

