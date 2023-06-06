Sheriff: Woman forces her way into random western Wisconsin home, assaults homeowner

DUNN COUNTY, Wis. – Investigators say a woman forced her way into a western Wisconsin home early Tuesday morning and assaulted a homeowner.

The Dunn County Sheriff's Office says it happened at about 3:25 a.m. at a home in the Township of Dunn, which is about seven miles south of Menomonie.

Once in the home, the woman struck one of the homeowners with a "blunt weapon," according to authorities. The homeowners were able to restrain her before deputies arrived. The injured homeowner was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

The sheriff's office believes the suspect didn't know the homeowners and they weren't specifically targeted. They also believe she arrived at the home in a stolen vehicle, and had other stolen property with her, including someone else's ID.

The suspect is being held in the county jail with criminal charges pending.