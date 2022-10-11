Watch CBS News
Sheriff: Uncle accidently shoots nephew, 12, while squirrel hunting in central Minnesota

By WCCO Staff

CBS Minnesota

CASS COUNTY, Minn. – A 12-year-old boy is in the hospital after an accident during a hunting trip with his uncle. 

The Cass County Sheriff's Office say the 47-year-old man accidentally shot the boy while they were hunting squirrels on public land near Motley Sunday morning.

The boy was seriously hurt, and was airlifted to a Twin Cities hospital.

The sheriff's office is still investigating.

First published on October 10, 2022 / 8:50 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

