Watch CBS News
Wisconsin News

Sheriff: Motorcyclist was trying to recover from going off-road before fatal crash

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO Digital Headlines: Morning of July 30, 2022
WCCO Digital Headlines: Morning of July 30, 2022 01:22

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. -- A motorcyclist died due to injuries sustained from a crash Saturday afternoon in Chippewa County.

The Wisconsin State Patrol and Chippewa County Sheriff's Department responded to a single-vehicle crash near Chippewa Falls around 4:57 p.m.

Responders discovered the motorcyclist was dead upon arrival.

Police say the initial investigation suggests the motorcycle traveled off the road, attempted to recover, but was unable.

The crash is under investigation.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on July 30, 2022 / 10:53 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.