Sheriff: Motorcyclist was trying to recover from going off-road before fatal crash

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. -- A motorcyclist died due to injuries sustained from a crash Saturday afternoon in Chippewa County.

The Wisconsin State Patrol and Chippewa County Sheriff's Department responded to a single-vehicle crash near Chippewa Falls around 4:57 p.m.

Responders discovered the motorcyclist was dead upon arrival.

Police say the initial investigation suggests the motorcycle traveled off the road, attempted to recover, but was unable.

The crash is under investigation.