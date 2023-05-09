Sheriff: Missing teen Kaydence Johnson could be in Minneapolis or St. Cloud

MINNEAPOLIS -- Officials are asking for the public's help in finding a 15-year-old girl who hasn't been seen in a week. She's believed to either be in St. Cloud or the Minneapolis area.

Kaydence Johnson left a residential facility in Minneapolis on May 2. She left the building without most of her belongings or medication, according to the Stearns County Sheriff's Office.

Officials say early checks on her phone placed it in the Crystal and New Hope areas, but it's no longer available for tracking.

Stearns County Sheriff's Office

Anyone with information is asked to call the Stearns County Sheriff's Office at 320-251-4240 or Minneapolis police at 612-348-2345.