Watch CBS News
Greater Minnesota News

Sheriff: Man injured in road rage shooting in central Minnesota

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Mid-morning headlines from Sept. 7, 2022
Mid-morning headlines from Sept. 7, 2022 05:00

STEARNS COUNTY, Minn. -- A Michigan man was arrested after he allegedly fired a gun and injured another driver in a road rage incident in central Minnesota.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says a man reported that another driver had just fired a gun at his car on Interstate 94, between St. Joseph and Avon. An investigation determined that the two had gotten into a driving dispute. The driver who allegedly shot his gun continued to drive westbound on the highway.

Deputies found the caller at his home and saw he had a gunshot wound to the tip of his nose. 

They later found the other driver near Melrose. The 23-year-old was arrested and booked into the Stearns County Jail on second degree assault charges.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on September 7, 2022 / 2:35 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.