Sheriff: Man drove into trees in fatal Anoka County crash

OAK GROVE, Minn. -- A man died after he drove his pickup truck off the road late Monday night in Anoka County.

The Anoka County Sheriff's Office says emergency services responded to a report of a pickup truck in a ditch near the 220 block of Viking Boulevard Northwest in Oak Grove shortly after 11 p.m.

Investigators believe the man had been traveling westbound when he drove off the road and into some trees.

The sheriff's office says responders were able to extricate the man from his vehicle and transport him to a local hospital, where he later died.

The incident is under investigation.