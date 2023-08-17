Sheriff: Junior Carranza-Guerra, 22, killed in western Wisconsin crash involving semi truck

FOREST, Wis. – A 22-year-old man was killed in a crash Wednesday night with a semi truck in western Wisconsin, according to the St. Croix Sheriff's Office.

The deadly collision occurred just before 11 p.m. on U.S. Route 63 at 200th Avenue in the town of Forest, which is about a half-hour south of Tomah.

MORE NEWS: Officials discuss body camera video evidence in Fargo shooting ambush

The victim, Junior Carranza-Guerra, of Clear Lake, is said to have driven through a stop sign while westbound on 200th Avenue. He was struck by a semi traveling northbound on USR 63, driven by a 29-year-old man from Porter, Minnesota.

Carranza-Guerra was pronounced dead at the scene. The semi driver wasn't hurt, and both men were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.

The sheriff's office say this is the sixth deadly crash this year on St. Croix County roads.