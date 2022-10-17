Sheriff: Couple found dead in hunting cabin, believed to be CO poisoning

ISLE, Minn. -- Officials in Mille Lacs County say a couple is dead in what they believe to be a carbon monoxide poisoning incident.

According to the county sheriff's office, deputies were called to a hunting cabin in rural Isle on Sunday evening. The 911 caller said they arrived at the family property and found their mother and father both dead inside the cabin.

The Isle Fire Department responded to the scene and found dangerous levels of carbon monoxide inside the cabin.

"Upon investigation it is believed that the couple had been using a small charcoal stove for heat without proper ventilation," a release said.

There was no carbon monoxide detector inside the cabin at the time.