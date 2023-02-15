Watch CBS News
Sheriff: ATVs and snowmobiles going through ice on Lake Minnetonka, conditions unsafe

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

LAKE MINNETONKA, Minn. -- The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office says ice conditions will "remain unsafe for the foreseeable future" on Lake Minnetonka.

In a tweet Wednesday, the sheriff's office says its water patrol has responded to multiple calls for ATVs and snowmobiles going through the ice on the lake.

"Due to inclement weather this winter, local ice conditions are bad and getting worse," the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office says an update on ice conditions will be released in the afternoon on its website.

