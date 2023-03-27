Sheriff: 34 people cited for underage drinking, some with mild hypothermia, after Wisconsin house party

BARRON, Wis. – Authorities say almost three dozen people were cited for underage drinking after a house party Saturday night in western Wisconsin.

The Barron County Sheriff's Office says a 911 call about a parking issue led deputies to a home near Cumberland, where a large party was in progress.

Deputies cited 34 people between the ages of 17 and 20 for underage drinking. Three people were cited for their second underage drinking offense, and one was cited for hosting the party.

The sheriff's office says an ambulance was called to the home for "a couple cases of mild hypothermia from people that fled from the scene but later returned."

"We have seen cases like this end in tragedy," said Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald. "Please do your part in keeping our kids safe."

Fitzgerald says his office is still working to determine how the alcohol was obtained.