Sheriff: 2 girls rescued without injury from Vermillion River in Hastings

HASTINGS, Minn. -- Rescuers saved two young girls from the Vermillion River in Hastings on Wednesday evening.

The Dakota County Sheriff's Office says around 6 p.m., two girls swam out to a rock in the Vermillion River. The girls climbed on the rock without realizing how strong the current was and determined they could not swim back to shore.

The Minnesota Air Rescue Team assisted in bringing the girls back to safety. The two ended up being rescued by a State Patrol helicopter.

Both girls are fine, DCSO reports.