Sheriff: 2 found dead from gunshot wounds inside Andover home

ANDOVER, Minn. -- Police are investigating after first responders found two people dead inside an Andover residence early Friday morning.

The Anoka County Sheriff's Office says it responded to a report of two individuals not breathing inside a residence on the 14900 block of Osage Street Northwest around 6:30 a.m.

Inside the residence, responders found a man and a woman who both appeared to have suffered from gunshot wounds.

None of the other occupants in the home were injured, the sheriff's office says, and there is no threat to the public.

The incident is under investigation.