Sheriff: 2 arrested for stealing, damaging $300K worth of equipment from western WI sand plant
BARRON COUNTY, Wis. — Two burglary suspects who authorities believe stole and damaged over $300,000 worth of equipment in western Wisconsin have been taken into custody.
Deputies with the Barron County Sheriff's Department responded to a sand plant just south of Chetek on Tuesday for a burglary in progress. They were able to arrest a 27-year-old and 34-year-old suspect.
Before their arrest, several search warrants had been conducted on a stolen SUV and motorcycle. The vehicles had been taken from around the area over the past two months.
There are no other suspects at this time, authorities say.
