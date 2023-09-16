Watch CBS News
Sheriff: 2 arrested for stealing, damaging $300K worth of equipment from western WI sand plant

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

BARRON COUNTY, Wis. — Two burglary suspects who authorities believe stole and damaged over $300,000 worth of equipment in western Wisconsin have been taken into custody.

Deputies with the Barron County Sheriff's Department responded to a sand plant just south of Chetek on Tuesday for a burglary in progress. They were able to arrest a 27-year-old and 34-year-old suspect. 

Before their arrest, several search warrants had been conducted on a stolen SUV and motorcycle. The vehicles had been taken from around the area over the past two months. 

There are no other suspects at this time, authorities say.

First published on September 16, 2023 / 1:35 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

