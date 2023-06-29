Sheriff: 19-year-old drowns in pool at St. Paul apartment complex

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A 19-year-old man's body was pulled from a pool in St. Paul Wednesday evening.

According to the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office, deputies from the Water Patrol Unit were dispatched to an apartment complex on the 1900 block of Burns Avenue on the report of a drowning.

When they arrived, responders pulled the victim from the pool. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities say all indications are that he drowned and had possibly been underwater in the pool - that is indoors - for as long as a half hour.