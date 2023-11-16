Sheriff: 1 teen killed, another critically injured in northern Minnesota high-speed crash

ORR, Minn. — Officials in northern Minnesota believe two teens were driving at a high rate of speed before a fatal crash.

According to the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office, the one-vehicle crash occurred early Wednesday evening on Nett Lake Road, southwest of Orr.

Officials say emergency responders were dispatched to the location on the report of the accident. When they arrived, they discovered there were two teenage boys in the vehicle.

The teenage driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene, while the passenger needed to be airlifted to a Duluth-area hospital with critical injuries.

Officials say the investigation has so far determined that they were traveling at a high rate of speed before the vehicle went of the road, flipped and struck a tree.

Both victims were wearing seat belts. Their identities are being withheld pending notification of their families.

The sheriff's office and Midwest Medical Examiner's Office are investigating.