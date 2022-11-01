Sherburne County Commissioner Timothy Dolan charged with stalking, interfering with privacy

SHERBURNE COUNTY, Minn. -- A Sherburne County commissioner faces charges for allegedly stalking and taking thousands of inappropriate photos of his fiancée without her knowledge.

Timothy Dolan, 39, is charged with five counts of interfering with privacy and one count of stalking. The investigation was handled by Anoka County to avoid a conflict of interest.

According to the complaint, Dolan was employed by his fiancée, and gave his business phone and computer to her so that she could work while he was being treated for a medical emergency.

While going through his phone, his fiancée found roughly 20,000 images of herself in various stages of undress, which were taken without her knowledge or consent, documents state.

She also learned that Dolan had transferred funds totaling hundreds of thousands of dollars from her business without her authorization, the complaint says. The financial transactions are part of a separate, ongoing investigation.

The woman was granted a restraining order against Dolan, which prohibits him from harassing or contacting her. However, since the order was served on June 1, the complaint lists instances when he tagged her business on social media and texted her.

Dolan has been a county commissioner for Sherburne County since 2017. He was charged by summons and is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 16.