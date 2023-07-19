Shannon Woods sentenced in central Minnesota road rage shooting

STEARNS COUNTY, Minn. – A Michigan man was sentenced Wednesday for injuring a man in a road rage shooting last year in central Minnesota.

The Stearns County Attorney's Office says 24-year-old Shannon Stefan Woods was convicted of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon.

According to the criminal complaint, the victim told investigators that he was driving on Interstate 94 in Avon Township on Sept. 6, 2022, and became frustrated when another driver – later identified as Woods – wouldn't let him pass. The victim eventually pulled up alongside Woods and gave him the middle finger.

The victim said soon after, he heard a bang, and then felt that his face had been injured. It's not clear if the victim was injured by a bullet or shattered glass.

Woods was arrested soon after in Melrose, and admitted to investigators that he fired two to three 9 mm rounds at the victim's vehicle.

In court Wednesday, Woods was sentenced to three years in prison, but the sentence was stayed for five years. Woods will now serve 270 days in the Stearns County Jail in 90-day increments, and then will have five years of probation. If Woods is in violation of any terms of his imprisonment, he will revert to his original sentence.

