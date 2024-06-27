Minnesotan Shane Wiskus hopes to compete for in U.S. in gymnastics for a second time

MINNEAPOLIS — The Men's United States Gymnastics Olympic Trials began on Thursday night at Target Center in downtown Minneapolis.

Shane Wiskus is among a group of Americans trying to earn a spot on his second Olympic team.

He's an Olympian veteran arriving at a culminating moment.

"It could be my last competition ever so it feels like it's just part of the story," said Wiskus. "Whichever outcome ends up happening, it could either be my last week - in front of a home audience, or the start to an amazing postseason at the Olympic Games."

Wiskus is from Spring Park, Minnesota. He graduated from Mound Westonka High School and the University of Minnesota, where he won an NCAA championship. Then, last cycle, he made the Olympic team for the Tokyo Summer Games.

"Gymnastics has been my whole life," said Wiskus. "I love it to pieces. Growing up in Minnesota and experiencing the gymnastics in Minnesota was an amazing part of my story."

Having grown up as well as competed extensively in Minnesota. Wiskus' reaction to the news that the Olympic Trials would be in Minneapolis was mixed.

"At first it was nerve-wracking. I was kinda nervous," said Wiskus. "Just, in front of a home crowd, you want to do well. It's like, oh maybe there's added pressure. But as it's gotten closer I've kind of realized that it's more of a blessing than it is a curse. Being able to perform in front of my family and friends and in my home state is pretty symbolic. And part of the story. So I'm using it as motivation to have a really good competition and just enjoy it while it lasts."