Wiffle ball fields are a home run for kids at Shakopee Bowl

SHAKOPEE, Minn. – In 2018, Dave Johnson had an idea: take Shakopee Bowl and turn it into something even more.

It is my field of dreams," Johnson said. "Just like it says on the side of the building, 'If you build it, they will come,' and Kirby Puckett on the other side jumping over the building, and it's pretty cool."

With it came two wiffle ball fields for a man that loves baseball. On Sunday, a 10U team from Prior Lake took over the field for some fun.

"It's really fun. Like, it's like really easy to hit one out if you just get under it," said a Prior Lake player.

More than anything, they are here like we were there – to have fun playing wiffle ball. And Shakopee Bowl's two fields provide them with a chance to be a kid.

"We have tee-ball on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday nights for 4-, 5-, 6-, 7-year-olds. Each night, we have 36 kids that come out here and play tee-ball, it's a lot of fun," Johnson said.

And that's the idea. The goal is to let them have fun.