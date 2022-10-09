Watch CBS News
Sexauer's 3 TD passes lead St. Thomas past Davidson 27-16

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Cade Sexauer threw three touchdown passes — all in the first half — and St. Thomas of Minnesota held off Davidson 27-16 on Saturday.

Sexauer threw for scores of 23 and 19 yards to Andrew McElroy and 6 yards to Jacob Wildermuth. Sexauer was 11 of 19 for 136 yards passing and the Tommies won despite managing only 251 yards of total offense.

Davidson, the FCS leader in rushing offense, relied on its ground game and compiled 235 yards rushing. Jayden Waddell was 9-of-17 passing for 93 yards for the Wildcats.

The loss knocks two-time defending Pioneer Football League champion Davidson (4-2, 2-1) out of first place and leaves St. Thomas (4-1, 2-0) and Valparaiso tied for the lead.

Coy Williams scored on a 25-yard run and Waddell hit Mark McCurdy on a 7-yard scoring pass for Davidson.

Joshua Komis had a 2-yard touchdown run for St. Thomas.

First published on October 8, 2022 / 7:06 PM

© 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

