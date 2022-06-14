Watch CBS News
Several Minn. Hospitals Among The Best Children's Hospitals In U.S.

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- The best children's hospitals in the country were named Tuesday, and several Minnesota hospitals made the list.

Mayo Clinic Children's Center in Rochester was ranked as the No. 1 children's hospital in Minnesota. It's also nationally ranked in 10 specialties, including No. 33 in neonatology and No. 37 in pediatric cancer.

Children's Minnesota was ranked in the top 50 in several specialties including No. 40 in cardiology and heart surgery, No. 45 in nephrology, and No. 48 in pulmonology and lung surgery.

Children's Minnesota says the cardiology and heart surgery is part of the The Mayo Clinic - Children's Minnesota Cardiovascular Collaborative. Its nephrology specialty is a partnership with Masonic Children's Hospital, which also received recognition on the list.

The rankings are done annually by U.S News and World Report.

First published on June 14, 2022 / 1:00 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

