Several cars break through ice on Lake Pepin
LAKE PEPIN, Minn. -- While many drivers struggled with ice on the roads Saturday night, some anglers had a different kind of issue with ice earlier on Lake Pepin.
Several vehicles parked on the ice ended up falling through. It's unclear if anyone was hurt, but there were definitely a few bruised egos.
The DNR has a few reminders for anyone looking to get out on the ice:
- You need 4 inches for ice fishing or other activities on foot
- 5 inches for snowmobile or ATV
- 8-12 inches of ice thickness for cars or a small pickup
- 12-15 inches for a medium-sized truck
