Watch CBS News
Local News

Several cars break through ice on Lake Pepin

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Cars fall through ice on Lake Pepin
Cars fall through ice on Lake Pepin 00:35

LAKE PEPIN, Minn. -- While many drivers struggled with ice on the roads Saturday night, some anglers had a different kind of issue with ice earlier on Lake Pepin.

Several vehicles parked on the ice ended up falling through. It's unclear if anyone was hurt, but there were definitely a few bruised egos. 

cars-through-lake-pepin-5-credit-jeremy-nelson.jpg
Vehicles fell through ice on Lake Pepin. Jeremy Nelson

The DNR has a few reminders for anyone looking to get out on the ice:

  • You need 4 inches for ice fishing or other activities on foot
  • 5 inches for snowmobile or ATV
  • 8-12 inches of ice thickness for cars or a small pickup
  • 12-15 inches for a medium-sized truck
WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on January 21, 2023 / 10:18 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.