Several cars break through ice on Lake Pepin

LAKE PEPIN, Minn. -- While many drivers struggled with ice on the roads Saturday night, some anglers had a different kind of issue with ice earlier on Lake Pepin.

Several vehicles parked on the ice ended up falling through. It's unclear if anyone was hurt, but there were definitely a few bruised egos.

Vehicles fell through ice on Lake Pepin. Jeremy Nelson

The DNR has a few reminders for anyone looking to get out on the ice:

You need 4 inches for ice fishing or other activities on foot

5 inches for snowmobile or ATV

8-12 inches of ice thickness for cars or a small pickup

12-15 inches for a medium-sized truck