Fatal crash shuts down stretch of Highway 62 in Edina

EDINA, Minn. -- Minnesota officials say a stretch of highway in Edina will be closed for several hours following a fatal crash Wednesday morning.

According to MnDOT, westbound Highway 62 is closed near France Avenue South - traffic is being diverted to France Avenue.

The Minnesota State Patrol confirmed it is investigating the incident as a fatal crash. 

Details are limited, so check back for more information. 

