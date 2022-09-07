Fatal crash shuts down stretch of Highway 62 in Edina
EDINA, Minn. -- Minnesota officials say a stretch of highway in Edina will be closed for several hours following a fatal crash Wednesday morning.
According to MnDOT, westbound Highway 62 is closed near France Avenue South - traffic is being diverted to France Avenue.
The Minnesota State Patrol confirmed it is investigating the incident as a fatal crash.
Details are limited, so check back for more information.
