Serena Williams inspires generation of young tennis players

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Serena Williams played her final match Friday night at the U.S. Open. The tennis legend, who most consider the greatest of all time - transcended the sport - and influenced multiple generations.

"A big inspiration to me because I was watching her since I was really small," said 7th grade Highland Park varsity player Imani Jorgenson.

Saturday in St. Paul at a girl's high school tennis meet between host St. Paul Harding and Highland Park, the talk centered on what happened Friday night."

"It's crazy that she's like 40 years old and she's able to keep playing and she's so athletic," said Elsa Mechelke, a senior for Highland Park.

"I kind of got chills," said Jorgenson, about watching Friday's match. "But I was really proud of her. She did good last night, even though she lost, she did good."

With 23 Grand Slams and years ranked number one, Serena Williams left the court for the final time. Leaving a global yet personal impact on many.

"Harding, as you can see, we don't really have much white kids at all. We're more diverse as well," said Harding junior Latrice Jalendro. "So it really shows like, diverse people can be number one."

Over the course of her three-match run at her final U.S. Open, Serena Williams was the talk of the internet and the entire sports world. Twitter even announced that Serena is the most tweeted about female athlete of all time.

"I'm just so grateful to every single person that's ever said go Serena in their life. I'm so grateful because you got me here," said Williams in her post-match interview on Friday.

"Not only has she paved the way just for women, in general, to be seen as competitive and competitors, I think she gives us all a role model to look up to," said St. Paul Harding head girls tennis coach Michelle Zeng.

"It touched me," said Jalendro. "Because, me being the youngest of six kids, it shows that I can overcome a bunch of challenges that I face. And go out there and show what I'm made of and not be afraid to do it."

The Serena effect.