Sentencing Tuesday for man who killed youth baseball coach Jay Boughton

Family reacts after Jamal Smith found guilty of murder in fatal Hwy 169 shooting
MINNEAPOLIS -- A Minnesota man is about to learn his fate for murdering a father in a fit of road rage.

Jay Boughton was killed in the summer of 2021. The youth baseball coach was driving on Highway 169 in Plymouth with his 16-year-old son.

His son says Boughton honked and gestured at another driver, then bullets flew into their car, and they crashed.

A few months ago, a jury decided Jamal Smith pulled the trigger.

A judge will sentence him Tuesday morning, and WCCO will have a camera in the courtroom.

First published on October 3, 2022 / 9:16 PM

