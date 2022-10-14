Senior residents claim their rent payments were stolen by their property manager

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. -- Residents of a senior living community in Brooklyn Center say their property manager has been claiming their payments for herself.

Now, some residents say they're facing eviction.

Residents say that for months, the property manager asked for cash or blank money orders for rent payments and other expenses in the building.

It wasn't until some residents recently received eviction notices that they discovered they all had the same issues with the manager. The property manager has since been fired, but residents say they still don't have a resolution to their past due balances and missing funds.

"The corporation needs to come get and fix this now," said a resident of Sonder Point Senior Living Community. "However, whatever, wherever these funds are, they need to find it."

In a statement, the owners of the building tell WCCO they've been conducting an internal investigation for weeks and are working with Brooklyn Center police.

They also say no resident has been evicted, and have asked any residents with concerns to reach out.