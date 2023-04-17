Crash involving semi, squad car briefly closed highways in Little Canada overnight

LITTLE CANADA, Minn. -- A crash involving a semi truck and Minnesota State Patrol squad car shut down parts of interstates 694 and 35E in Little Canada overnight.

The state patrol has not yet provided details about the crash, but WCCO photojournalist Nick Boeke spotted air bags deployed in the squad car, as well as significant damage to the driver's side.

CBS News

The squad car was loaded onto a flatbed.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation reopened the road within a couple hours.