Semi rollover on 35W in Minneapolis causes big mess, delays

MINNEAPOLIS - Traffic cameras captured footage Tuesday of a semi-truck that rolled over on Interstate 35W and East Hennepin Avenue in Minneapolis.

The semi scattered the trailer's contents all over the interstate, leading crews to spend much of the evening cleaning it all up.

MnDOT

The Minnesota State Patrol says the driver was hurt but will survive. Troopers cited the driver for the crash.