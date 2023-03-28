Semi crashes into snow plow near Barnesville
CLAY COUNTY, Minn. -- Authorities are reminding people to drive with extra caution when it comes to passing snow plows after a crash Tuesday morning.
The Minnesota State Patrol says a semi-truck struck a Minnesota Department of Transportation plow from behind on eastbound Interstate 94 at exit 24 for Barnesville at 9:23 a.m.
There are no life-threatening injuries from the crash.
The state patrol says not to pass plows when it isn't safe or smart -- take your time, have your headlights and taillights on, buckle up and pay attention.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.