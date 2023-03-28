Semi crashes into snow plow near Barnesville

Some simple advice from plow drivers: "Back off"

CLAY COUNTY, Minn. -- Authorities are reminding people to drive with extra caution when it comes to passing snow plows after a crash Tuesday morning.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a semi-truck struck a Minnesota Department of Transportation plow from behind on eastbound Interstate 94 at exit 24 for Barnesville at 9:23 a.m.

Minnesota State Patrol

There are no life-threatening injuries from the crash.

The state patrol says not to pass plows when it isn't safe or smart -- take your time, have your headlights and taillights on, buckle up and pay attention.