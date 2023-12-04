Semi crashes into side of White Bear Lake business, 3 hurt

WHITE BEAR LAKE, Minn. — A semi-truck driver crashed into a White Bear Lake business on Monday afternoon.

Video taken by WCCO at the scene near White Bear Avenue and Interstate 694 shows the damage. It appears the semi went over an area of grass and crashed into the side of the building, leaving debris littered outside.

Officials at the scene confirmed with WCCO that the semi-driver was exiting the interstate down the exit ramp when the rig continued over the grass and crashed into the business "at speed." It's yet unknown if there was a mechanical failure.

The building is occupied by multiple businesses, but it appears the semi crashed into a dental office. The crash also took out a Speedway Gas Station sign.

According to White Bear Lake police, the driver and two other people suffered non-life threatening injuries and were taken to a hospital. The crash remains under investigation.

Another video was also posted to YouTube showing a closer look at the damage.

