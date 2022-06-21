Watch CBS News
Semi's blown tire causes fatal crash on I-35 in southern Minnesota

FREEMAN TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- A semi truck's blown tire caused a fatal crash in southern Minnesota Monday morning, the state patrol said.

It happened just after 8 a.m. on southbound Interstate 35 in Freeman Township.

The state patrol said a 45-year-old Wisconsin man driving a semi lost control after his tire blew. The truck crossed the median and hit a pickup truck on the northbound side.

State patrol records indicate the 22-year-old man driving the pickup truck died in the crash. The semi driver suffered minor injuries.

