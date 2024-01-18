SEIU MN & IA members ratify agreement with Planned Parenthood for first union contract

MINNEAPOLIS — SEIU Healthcare Minnesota and Iowa members who work at Planned Parenthood North Central States ratified their first tentative agreement on Wednesday evening, which they are calling "historic."

The agreement was ratified with 84% support from members. The three-year agreement goes into effect immediately, retroactive to Jan. 1.

Union efforts began in 2022, when 430 workers came together to begin the collective bargaining process. Since then, workers have spent more than 37 separate sessions to ratify their contract.

"I am so proud of the amazing work done by PPNCS staff every day supporting our patients and communities, providing reproductive healthcare. As a bargaining team member for the final stretch of our negotiations, I saw firsthand how much work went into getting this contract, and I'm thankful to our membership for ratifying this historic agreement," said PPNCS triage nurse, Nicole Anschutz. "We didn't win everything we need, and our fight will continue for both abortion rights and worker rights, but today we celebrate that our over 440 amazing members now have all the protections and progress that come with the ratification of our first union contract!"

In a statement from the Vice President of Human Resources at Planned Parenthood North Central States, Molly Gage, she said, "We are thrilled that the negotiation teams were able to reach a tentative union contract. It is a testament to the determination and engagement of everyone at the table. The contract will now be sent to all union members for a ratification vote."

The contract guarantees the following for employees:

A15-year wage scale for all union jobs with a guaranteed minimum wage increase of 4.5% in the first year, 11.75% total over three years, and with the lowest-paid employees receiving a 17% wage increase in the first year of the agreement.

Improvements in healthcare affordability for all members, and greater improvements for members with children and families.

Robust language around harassment, equity and racial justice — including a labor-management committee to facilitate ongoing dialogue for the duration of the contract.

Grievance and arbitration procedure as well as language for progressive discipline (and just cause for terminations).

Employees protected under this new contract include workers in reproductive healthcare, comprehensive sexual health education, political advocacy, among other roles that help people across the Midwest access safe abortions and other essential health services.