Second teen girl dies from injuries suffered in Barron County crash

BARRON COUNTY, Wis. -- A second teenage girl has died from injuries she suffered in a crash in western Wisconsin Monday.

Four teens total were involved in the single-vehicle crash. A 14-year-old girl died Tuesday morning from her injuries, and on Thursday, the Barron County Sheriff's Department said a 15-year-old girl has also died.

Another 14-year-old girl was in stable condition with a serious arm injury as of Wednesday afternoon, the sheriff's department said. The 16-year-old boy who was driving is in custody. Investigators believe he was impaired at the time of the crash.

Officials say it appears he was speeding and lost control just north of the village of Cameron around 7 p.m. Monday, causing the car to roll several times.

The Rice Lake Area School District said the four teens involved were all current or former students.