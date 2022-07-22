Watch CBS News
Search underway after 8-year-old goes missing in Minn. River in Mankato

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MANKATO, Minn. -- A search continues Friday morning after an 8-year-old girl went missing while swimming in the Minnesota River in Mankato.

According to the Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office, a family with four children were swimming early Thursday evening in the river near a sandbar at Sibley Park. Witnesses reported that two of the children began struggling in deep water, including the 8-year-old girl.

screen-shot-2022-07-22-at-9-37-09-am.png
Crews search the river for the missing girl CBS

A bystander was able to save one of the children, but was unable to rescue the girl.

A multi-agency response has been searching the river, and has so far been unsuccessful. 

First published on July 22, 2022 / 9:37 AM

