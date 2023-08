Family, authorities search for missing swimmer on Bald Eagle Lake

Family, authorities search for missing swimmer on Bald Eagle Lake

Family, authorities search for missing swimmer on Bald Eagle Lake

WHITE BEAR TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- Authorities said a male swimmer disappeared in Bald Eagle Lake Wednesday night.

WCCO

First responders looked for him until about 1 a.m. Thursday.

They plan to resume the search at 10 a.m.