Man sentenced to 13+ years for killing 80-year-old Maplewood woman while fleeing from police

STILLWATER, Minn. — A central Minnesota man has been sentenced to more than 13 years in prison for killing an elderly Twin Cities woman while fleeing from police in a stolen vehicle.

Scott Hardy, 36, accepted a plea deal in February and was convicted of fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle resulting in death, according to Washington County Attorney Kevin Magnuson.

On July 10, 2021, police received a report that a stolen Chevrolet Tahoe was parked outside of Cub Foods in Oakdale. When officers arrived, they instructed Hardy to turn off the car and put his hands out the window. That's when he fled, driving through neighborhoods at speeds of up to 70 mph, according to the criminal complaint.

Shortly after police called off the pursuit due to safety reasons, officers observed a large plume of smoke in the distance. They determined Hardy had run a red light, striking 80-year-old Shirley Bilden's car. Hardy fled from the scene on foot.

Two occupants of the stolen vehicle were also injured and taken to the hospital. Bilden, of Maplewood, died from her injuries four days later, police say.

Officers located Hardy at a nearby cemetery after he attempted to steal a woman's car while she and her children were visiting a gravesite. Citizens restrained Hardy until he could be arrested, according to court documents.

On Friday, Hardy was sentenced to 166 months in prison with two years and 273 days credit for time served.